All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3214 Tejon St 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3214 Tejon St 309
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

3214 Tejon St 309

3214 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3214 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
3214 Tejon St - Property Id: 135818

Our residence is a boutique apartment community in exciting Lower Highlands combining upscale, distinctive design with unmatched finishes and amenities. Residents enjoy proximity to neighborhood galleries, local shops and the city's most innovative restaurants and bars, along with incredible views of the city skyline and mountains.

*pricing & availability subject to changes*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135818
Property Id 135818

(RLNE5460470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Tejon St 309 have any available units?
3214 Tejon St 309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Tejon St 309 have?
Some of 3214 Tejon St 309's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Tejon St 309 currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Tejon St 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Tejon St 309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Tejon St 309 is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Tejon St 309 offer parking?
No, 3214 Tejon St 309 does not offer parking.
Does 3214 Tejon St 309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 Tejon St 309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Tejon St 309 have a pool?
No, 3214 Tejon St 309 does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Tejon St 309 have accessible units?
No, 3214 Tejon St 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Tejon St 309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 Tejon St 309 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University