Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3201 Shoshone St.

3201 Shoshone Street · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Shoshone Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in LoHi! RECENTLY REDUCED RENT!! - Beautifully built 2 bedroom apartment with over 1200 square feet of space! Conveniently located in Lower Highlands, you'll be within walking distance of several restaurants, shopping areas, parks, and other local attractions! Features of the property include:

-Huge bedrooms w/ walk in closets
-Large master bathroom w/ Jacuzzi
-Ceiling fans throughout
-Open kitchen layout w/ island and bar seating
-All new stainless steel kitchen appliances
-Washer/Dryer included
-Large wrap-around balcony
-Gas fireplace
-Hardwood flooring throughout (tile in bathrooms)
-2 covered garage parking spots included
-Pet friendly
-Fiber optic high speed internet capability
-Gated entry for additional security

Residents are only responsible for electric. Landlord will cover heating/cooling, water, trash, lawn care, snow removal and HOA dues. With so many amenities included, this property will lease quickly so call today! Now is your chance to live comfortably at a great price. Call 785-770-6323 today to schedule your showing.

Equal Opportunity Housing

(RLNE5490865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Shoshone St. have any available units?
3201 Shoshone St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Shoshone St. have?
Some of 3201 Shoshone St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Shoshone St. currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Shoshone St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Shoshone St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Shoshone St. is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Shoshone St. offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Shoshone St. offers parking.
Does 3201 Shoshone St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Shoshone St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Shoshone St. have a pool?
No, 3201 Shoshone St. does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Shoshone St. have accessible units?
No, 3201 Shoshone St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Shoshone St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Shoshone St. does not have units with dishwashers.

