3201 Shoshone St.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in LoHi! RECENTLY REDUCED RENT!! - Beautifully built 2 bedroom apartment with over 1200 square feet of space! Conveniently located in Lower Highlands, you'll be within walking distance of several restaurants, shopping areas, parks, and other local attractions! Features of the property include:



-Huge bedrooms w/ walk in closets

-Large master bathroom w/ Jacuzzi

-Ceiling fans throughout

-Open kitchen layout w/ island and bar seating

-All new stainless steel kitchen appliances

-Washer/Dryer included

-Large wrap-around balcony

-Gas fireplace

-Hardwood flooring throughout (tile in bathrooms)

-2 covered garage parking spots included

-Pet friendly

-Fiber optic high speed internet capability

-Gated entry for additional security



Residents are only responsible for electric. Landlord will cover heating/cooling, water, trash, lawn care, snow removal and HOA dues. With so many amenities included, this property will lease quickly so call today! Now is your chance to live comfortably at a great price. Call 785-770-6323 today to schedule your showing.



Equal Opportunity Housing



