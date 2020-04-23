3198 Blake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym green community on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

Check out Virtual 3D Matterport Tour in provided link. With this high tech feature, you can measure the spaces of the rooms in what could be your new home!



Available to move in NOW!



Come and view this super artistic and trendy 2 BD/ 2 BA loft in the popular RiNo district neighborhood! This modern LEED Certified building features secure access, reserved parking in garage, a shared rooftop deck, and solar-powered features for energy efficiency.



This condo is located in a quiet building, but in an exciting area of town- on the corner of Blake Street & 32nd street. It is within convenient and close walking distance of many popular restaurants, local shops, fitness centers and art galleries that the RiNo district is known for! Less than 10 minute walk to the nearest light rail station!



Additional features in this modern space include:

-Impressive floor-to-ceiling windows

-Wide plank hardwood flooring

-Clean and sleek stone counter tops

-European style cabinets

-Pendant lighting

-Ultra-contemporary Black Sliding ‘Barn Doors’

-Modern fixtures and finishes throughout

-Huge balcony/ outdoor space for entertaining

-Stainless steel appliances

-Full-size stacked Washer & Dryer in laundry room

-Private additional storage unit for resident use- (located in hall outside of unit)

-Window coverings/ shades

-Exposed, high ceilings with modern loft aesthetic

-Under mount sinks

-Soft-close cabinets and drawers

-Soaker tubs

-Spacious Master Bedroom

-Trash and recycling chutes on each floor for easy disposal



Community Features: Elevator Access, Extra Storage, Ground Maintenance, Security (key fob) Entrance, Common mailboxes, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Covered Parking Garage with secure access garage door



*Pets possible with owner approval. Pet Deposit and Pet Fee will apply per approved pet*



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:



-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.

-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.

-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.



Contact us to schedule a showing.