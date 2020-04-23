All apartments in Denver
3198 Blake Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:39 PM

3198 Blake Street

3198 Blake Street · (719) 283-6680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3198 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
Check out Virtual 3D Matterport Tour in provided link. With this high tech feature, you can measure the spaces of the rooms in what could be your new home!

Available to move in NOW!

Come and view this super artistic and trendy 2 BD/ 2 BA loft in the popular RiNo district neighborhood! This modern LEED Certified building features secure access, reserved parking in garage, a shared rooftop deck, and solar-powered features for energy efficiency.

This condo is located in a quiet building, but in an exciting area of town- on the corner of Blake Street & 32nd street. It is within convenient and close walking distance of many popular restaurants, local shops, fitness centers and art galleries that the RiNo district is known for! Less than 10 minute walk to the nearest light rail station!

Additional features in this modern space include:
-Impressive floor-to-ceiling windows
-Wide plank hardwood flooring
-Clean and sleek stone counter tops
-European style cabinets
-Pendant lighting
-Ultra-contemporary Black Sliding ‘Barn Doors’
-Modern fixtures and finishes throughout
-Huge balcony/ outdoor space for entertaining
-Stainless steel appliances
-Full-size stacked Washer & Dryer in laundry room
-Private additional storage unit for resident use- (located in hall outside of unit)
-Window coverings/ shades
-Exposed, high ceilings with modern loft aesthetic
-Under mount sinks
-Soft-close cabinets and drawers
-Soaker tubs
-Spacious Master Bedroom
-Trash and recycling chutes on each floor for easy disposal

Community Features: Elevator Access, Extra Storage, Ground Maintenance, Security (key fob) Entrance, Common mailboxes, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Covered Parking Garage with secure access garage door

*Pets possible with owner approval. Pet Deposit and Pet Fee will apply per approved pet*

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:

-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3198 Blake Street have any available units?
3198 Blake Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3198 Blake Street have?
Some of 3198 Blake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3198 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3198 Blake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3198 Blake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3198 Blake Street is pet friendly.
Does 3198 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 3198 Blake Street does offer parking.
Does 3198 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3198 Blake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3198 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 3198 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3198 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 3198 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3198 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3198 Blake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
