3150 S. Ash St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Secluded Cul-de-sac next to the Highline Canal - Property Id: 96766



Cute well cared for 4 bedroom home. End of street secluded low traffic location. Next to the Highline Canal. Gleaming refinished Hardwood Floors. Spacious Living Room & Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances. Two bedrooms on each level of this ranch style home. One full bath on main level & a 3/4 bath in the lower level. Pella Double Pane Windows, Low Cost Gas Hot Water Heat, Ceiling Fans & Evaporative Cooler. Pottery barn interior colors.



Basement living space includes a spacious 2nd living room, both bedrooms are bright with large egress windows. Additional 3/4 bath, Utility Room with washer and dryer.



Oversized two car garage. The main level has about 1,100 sq. ft. of finished living area and the basement has about 900 sq. ft.



Spacious Fenced Back Yard with large private deck, Mature Trees, Very large utility shed.



Dog OK - NO Cats. Next to Highline Canal/Eisenhower Park/Pool. U-Hills Shopping Center, King Soopers, Starbucks, 24 Hr. Fitness, Sprouts, Farmer's Market

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96766

Property Id 96766



(RLNE5737733)