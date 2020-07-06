3150 S. Ash St.

Amenities
Secluded Cul-de-sac next to the Highline Canal - Property Id: 96766
Cute well cared for 4 bedroom home. End of street secluded low traffic location. Next to the Highline Canal. Gleaming refinished Hardwood Floors. Spacious Living Room & Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances. Two bedrooms on each level of this ranch style home. One full bath on main level & a 3/4 bath in the lower level. Pella Double Pane Windows, Low Cost Gas Hot Water Heat, Ceiling Fans & Evaporative Cooler. Pottery barn interior colors.
Basement living space includes a spacious 2nd living room, both bedrooms are bright with large egress windows. Additional 3/4 bath, Utility Room with washer and dryer.
Oversized two car garage. The main level has about 1,100 sq. ft. of finished living area and the basement has about 900 sq. ft.
Spacious Fenced Back Yard with large private deck, Mature Trees, Very large utility shed.
Dog OK - NO Cats. Next to Highline Canal/Eisenhower Park/Pool. U-Hills Shopping Center, King Soopers, Starbucks, 24 Hr. Fitness, Sprouts, Farmer's Market
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96766
Property Id 96766
(RLNE5737733)