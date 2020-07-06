All apartments in Denver
3150 S. Ash St.

3150 South Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

3150 South Ash Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Secluded Cul-de-sac next to the Highline Canal - Property Id: 96766

Cute well cared for 4 bedroom home. End of street secluded low traffic location. Next to the Highline Canal. Gleaming refinished Hardwood Floors. Spacious Living Room & Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances. Two bedrooms on each level of this ranch style home. One full bath on main level & a 3/4 bath in the lower level. Pella Double Pane Windows, Low Cost Gas Hot Water Heat, Ceiling Fans & Evaporative Cooler. Pottery barn interior colors.

Basement living space includes a spacious 2nd living room, both bedrooms are bright with large egress windows. Additional 3/4 bath, Utility Room with washer and dryer.

Oversized two car garage. The main level has about 1,100 sq. ft. of finished living area and the basement has about 900 sq. ft.

Spacious Fenced Back Yard with large private deck, Mature Trees, Very large utility shed.

Dog OK - NO Cats. Next to Highline Canal/Eisenhower Park/Pool. U-Hills Shopping Center, King Soopers, Starbucks, 24 Hr. Fitness, Sprouts, Farmer's Market
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96766
Property Id 96766

(RLNE5737733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 S. Ash St. have any available units?
3150 S. Ash St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3150 S. Ash St. have?
Some of 3150 S. Ash St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 S. Ash St. currently offering any rent specials?
3150 S. Ash St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 S. Ash St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 S. Ash St. is pet friendly.
Does 3150 S. Ash St. offer parking?
Yes, 3150 S. Ash St. offers parking.
Does 3150 S. Ash St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3150 S. Ash St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 S. Ash St. have a pool?
Yes, 3150 S. Ash St. has a pool.
Does 3150 S. Ash St. have accessible units?
No, 3150 S. Ash St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 S. Ash St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 S. Ash St. has units with dishwashers.

