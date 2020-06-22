3147 S Ulster St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a pristinely maintained home nicely tucked away in a quite neighborhood. The main floor features high ceilings, fireplace, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is the master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Lower level has two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Full basement with lots of storage.The backyard has a patio with retractable awning and a water fountain. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.