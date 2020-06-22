All apartments in Denver
3147 S Ulster St
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

3147 S Ulster St

3147 South Ulster Street · No Longer Available
Location

3147 South Ulster Street, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a pristinely maintained home nicely tucked away in a quite neighborhood. The main floor features high ceilings, fireplace, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is the master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Lower level has two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Full basement with lots of storage.The backyard has a patio with retractable awning and a water fountain. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 S Ulster St have any available units?
3147 S Ulster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 S Ulster St have?
Some of 3147 S Ulster St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 S Ulster St currently offering any rent specials?
3147 S Ulster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 S Ulster St pet-friendly?
No, 3147 S Ulster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3147 S Ulster St offer parking?
Yes, 3147 S Ulster St does offer parking.
Does 3147 S Ulster St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 S Ulster St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 S Ulster St have a pool?
No, 3147 S Ulster St does not have a pool.
Does 3147 S Ulster St have accessible units?
No, 3147 S Ulster St does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 S Ulster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3147 S Ulster St has units with dishwashers.
