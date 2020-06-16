All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

3127 W 18th Ave

3127 West 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3127 West 18th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3127 W 18th Ave Available 06/20/19 Modern Townhome near Sloan's Lake - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease beginning on 6.20.19!

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Practically New Condition!

Property features an open layout with a modern kitchen. Rooftop patio and with views of the Mountains and Mile High Stadium. Can walk to Broncos games!
Minutes from downtown, and easy access to major highways.
Walking distance to Sloan's Lake! More area activities found at http://www.sloansdenver.com.

Water, Sewer, Trash Removal, Landscaping, and Snow Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4881632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

