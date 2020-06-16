Amenities

3127 W 18th Ave Available 06/20/19 Modern Townhome near Sloan's Lake - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease beginning on 6.20.19!



Practically New Condition!



Property features an open layout with a modern kitchen. Rooftop patio and with views of the Mountains and Mile High Stadium. Can walk to Broncos games!

Minutes from downtown, and easy access to major highways.

Walking distance to Sloan's Lake! More area activities found at http://www.sloansdenver.com.



Water, Sewer, Trash Removal, Landscaping, and Snow Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



