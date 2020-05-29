All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

3121 S Tamarac Dr H306

3121 South Tamarac Drive · No Longer Available




Location

3121 South Tamarac Drive, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Stunning 3rd Floor Condo! - Please allow me to show you this Gorgeous two Bedroom two bath Condo in Denver.
It has been completely remodeled with quartz counter tops in both Kitchen and bathrooms, The kitchen is wonderfully renovated to include beautiful wall to ceiling custom cabinets with two extra large lazy susans. A custom wine rack, stainless steel appliances and recess lighting.
There is LVT hardwood flooring all throughout and custom built in closets perfectly located throughout the unit to help keep organized and allow for extra storage room of personal belongings. This unit has Two balconies both looking over Bible Park. One off of the living room area and another off of the Master bedroom. The Master has a walk in closet also with custom built in shelving.

There are two assigned parking units for this condo one will be covered. Full laundry within unit and also offsite storage unit.

Entire Condo is Contemporary and every square foot is well designed and thoughtfully pieced together! This is the best looking condo in the area and it will go fast!

$1595 Monthly Rent
$1595 Security Deposit
Application Fee: $40 for anyone residing in the home over the age of 18

Water, Sewer, Gas all included

No Smoking, No pets

Call Jena Aguinaldo with Beacon Property Management for a showing & more information! 720-298-2556 OR jena@beaconpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 have any available units?
3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 have?
Some of 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 currently offering any rent specials?
3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 pet-friendly?
No, 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 offer parking?
Yes, 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 offers parking.
Does 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 have a pool?
Yes, 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 has a pool.
Does 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 have accessible units?
No, 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 S Tamarac Dr H306 does not have units with dishwashers.

