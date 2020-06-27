All apartments in Denver
31 Fox Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 3:30 AM

31 Fox Street

31 Fox Street · No Longer Available
Location

31 Fox Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled Victorian home in historic Baker neighborhood. Renovation added a high end kitchen with hood and gas range. Boasts large master suite on second floor with West facing sliding doors, skylights and 5 piece bathroom.

All new windows, woodwork and doors. Renovated downstairs bathroom with clawfoot tub. Granite countertop in kitchen.

Hot water and heat for the house are provided by a high efficiency boiler and heat is in the floors of the entire house resulting in a much more controllable and constant temperature.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. Occupancy limit of 2 people.

Graduated lease rate

15 month lease

$2,250.00 through May 2020

June 2020 through May 2021 at $2500.00 / month.

Pets considered with $500 additional security deposit per pet and valid pet references. Under Denver's Ordinance Sec. 8-55, pit bull breeds (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, or Staffordshire Bull Terrier) are banned in the City and County of Denver.

https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-animal-shelter/animal-protection.html
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Fox Street have any available units?
31 Fox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Fox Street have?
Some of 31 Fox Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Fox Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Fox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Fox Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Fox Street is pet friendly.
Does 31 Fox Street offer parking?
No, 31 Fox Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 Fox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Fox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Fox Street have a pool?
No, 31 Fox Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Fox Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Fox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Fox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Fox Street does not have units with dishwashers.

