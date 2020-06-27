31 Fox Street

Amenities
Recently remodeled Victorian home in historic Baker neighborhood. Renovation added a high end kitchen with hood and gas range. Boasts large master suite on second floor with West facing sliding doors, skylights and 5 piece bathroom.
All new windows, woodwork and doors. Renovated downstairs bathroom with clawfoot tub. Granite countertop in kitchen.
Hot water and heat for the house are provided by a high efficiency boiler and heat is in the floors of the entire house resulting in a much more controllable and constant temperature.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. Occupancy limit of 2 people.
Graduated lease rate
15 month lease
$2,250.00 through May 2020
June 2020 through May 2021 at $2500.00 / month.
Pets considered with $500 additional security deposit per pet and valid pet references. Under Denver's Ordinance Sec. 8-55, pit bull breeds (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, or Staffordshire Bull Terrier) are banned in the City and County of Denver.
https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-animal-shelter/animal-protection.html
Contact us to schedule a showing.