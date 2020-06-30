All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3085 S Flamingo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3085 S Flamingo Way
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:07 AM

3085 S Flamingo Way

3085 South Flamingo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3085 South Flamingo Way, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available April 10th. Showings starting on March 31, 2020.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in University Hills, Eisenhower Park, Wellshire. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, new flooring, updated kitchen with new Quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances, updated master bathroom with white subway tile and slate flooring, washer dryer, yard, garage, new water heater, updated electrical, and walk-in closet in master.

Utilities included: water, trash and sewage.

Is pet friendly (Dogs Allowed with additional deposit/No Cats).

Non-smoking Home. Renters Insurance required.

$2,450/month rent. $2,450 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Home is currently occupied - Do not disturb tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3085 S Flamingo Way have any available units?
3085 S Flamingo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3085 S Flamingo Way have?
Some of 3085 S Flamingo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3085 S Flamingo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3085 S Flamingo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3085 S Flamingo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3085 S Flamingo Way is pet friendly.
Does 3085 S Flamingo Way offer parking?
Yes, 3085 S Flamingo Way offers parking.
Does 3085 S Flamingo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3085 S Flamingo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3085 S Flamingo Way have a pool?
No, 3085 S Flamingo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3085 S Flamingo Way have accessible units?
No, 3085 S Flamingo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3085 S Flamingo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3085 S Flamingo Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University