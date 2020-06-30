3085 S Flamingo Way

Amenities

Available April 10th. Showings starting on March 31, 2020.



Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in University Hills, Eisenhower Park, Wellshire. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, new flooring, updated kitchen with new Quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances, updated master bathroom with white subway tile and slate flooring, washer dryer, yard, garage, new water heater, updated electrical, and walk-in closet in master.



Utilities included: water, trash and sewage.



Is pet friendly (Dogs Allowed with additional deposit/No Cats).



Non-smoking Home. Renters Insurance required.



$2,450/month rent. $2,450 security deposit required.



Home is currently occupied - Do not disturb tenants!