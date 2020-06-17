All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3085 Cook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3085 Cook St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3085 Cook St

3085 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3085 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located Single family dwelling - Property Id: 176333

Beautiful Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath ranch style home available for rent. Come enjoy a beautiful single family home in a great centralized location This home is only minutes away from I-70, downtown Stapleton, historical 5 points, rhino district, cherry creek mall, hospital and more! Also, this house is close to several bus stations, two different light rail stations, grocery stores, restaurants and shopping centers. This house includes 1 car garage, spacious backyard and brand new appliances. This is an ideal rental for 1-2 occupants. Please contact 720-240-7479 for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176333
Property Id 176333

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3085 Cook St have any available units?
3085 Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3085 Cook St have?
Some of 3085 Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3085 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
3085 Cook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3085 Cook St pet-friendly?
No, 3085 Cook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3085 Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 3085 Cook St does offer parking.
Does 3085 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3085 Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3085 Cook St have a pool?
No, 3085 Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 3085 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 3085 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 3085 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3085 Cook St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University