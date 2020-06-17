3085 Cook St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated some paid utils furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located Single family dwelling - Property Id: 176333



Beautiful Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath ranch style home available for rent. Come enjoy a beautiful single family home in a great centralized location This home is only minutes away from I-70, downtown Stapleton, historical 5 points, rhino district, cherry creek mall, hospital and more! Also, this house is close to several bus stations, two different light rail stations, grocery stores, restaurants and shopping centers. This house includes 1 car garage, spacious backyard and brand new appliances. This is an ideal rental for 1-2 occupants. Please contact 720-240-7479 for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176333

Property Id 176333



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5685098)