Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3065 N Garfield St Available 05/01/20 Fantastic Home in City Park North - Has it all! - Fully updated ranch home with huge backyard, and truly amazing kitchen!!



Situated just steps to City Park, Colo History Museum, IMAX, City Park Golf Course and conveniently close proximity to I-70.



This (one level) home is wonderfully cozy yet spacious and sprawling. With all the best in upgrades & finishes, it provides an excellent layout for entertaining as well as quiet evenings at home on your own.



Step outside the dining room and enter the backyard which is fully fenced, and includes herb or vegetable gardens and storage shed for your gardening and lawn care tools. Mature trees lace the property allowing you to enjoy shade or sun, as desired.



The front yard was xeriscaped in summer of 2019. Minimal maintenance required!



Want to take a virtual tour? Please submit your inquiry & we'll send you the link.



3 Beds, 2 Bath, REALLY LARGE kitchen.

Hardwood Floors in main area.

Fireplace

Fenced in back yard with a storage shed & gardening beds.

Mature tress in back yard for shade in summer.

Dining room looks out into back yard from huge windows.

Washer & Dryer Hookups



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water (trash included in rent)

Credit & Background Checks required,

$30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional refundable $150 per deposit & $20 per, monthly pet rent

Breed restrictions may apply - please check city website.



(RLNE3799108)