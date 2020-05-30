All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3065 N Garfield St

3065 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3065 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3065 N Garfield St Available 05/01/20 Fantastic Home in City Park North - Has it all! - Fully updated ranch home with huge backyard, and truly amazing kitchen!!

Situated just steps to City Park, Colo History Museum, IMAX, City Park Golf Course and conveniently close proximity to I-70.

This (one level) home is wonderfully cozy yet spacious and sprawling. With all the best in upgrades & finishes, it provides an excellent layout for entertaining as well as quiet evenings at home on your own.

Step outside the dining room and enter the backyard which is fully fenced, and includes herb or vegetable gardens and storage shed for your gardening and lawn care tools. Mature trees lace the property allowing you to enjoy shade or sun, as desired.

The front yard was xeriscaped in summer of 2019. Minimal maintenance required!

Want to take a virtual tour? Please submit your inquiry & we'll send you the link.

3 Beds, 2 Bath, REALLY LARGE kitchen.
Hardwood Floors in main area.
Fireplace
Fenced in back yard with a storage shed & gardening beds.
Mature tress in back yard for shade in summer.
Dining room looks out into back yard from huge windows.
Washer & Dryer Hookups

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water (trash included in rent)
Credit & Background Checks required,
$30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional refundable $150 per deposit & $20 per, monthly pet rent
Breed restrictions may apply - please check city website.

(RLNE3799108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 N Garfield St have any available units?
3065 N Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3065 N Garfield St have?
Some of 3065 N Garfield St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3065 N Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3065 N Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 N Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3065 N Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 3065 N Garfield St offer parking?
Yes, 3065 N Garfield St offers parking.
Does 3065 N Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3065 N Garfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 N Garfield St have a pool?
No, 3065 N Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 3065 N Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 3065 N Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 N Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 N Garfield St does not have units with dishwashers.

