Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3060 W 34th Ave.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

3060 W 34th Ave.

3060 West 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Denver
West Highland
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3060 West 34th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3060 W 34th Ave. Available 08/10/19 Great Highlands Bungalow - Great home in the desirable Highlands area * Great condition * Hardwood floors * All appliances included with full-size laundry in small basement * Hardwood floors * Low-maintenance yard * No pets * Nice deck * Central A/C * Newer furnace * (No access to garage)

Please copy/paste this link to your browser to view our VisualTour: http://view.paradym.com/3429498

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2323658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 W 34th Ave. have any available units?
3060 W 34th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 W 34th Ave. have?
Some of 3060 W 34th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 W 34th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3060 W 34th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 W 34th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3060 W 34th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3060 W 34th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3060 W 34th Ave. offers parking.
Does 3060 W 34th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 W 34th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 W 34th Ave. have a pool?
No, 3060 W 34th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3060 W 34th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3060 W 34th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 W 34th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 W 34th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
