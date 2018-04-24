3050 N Race St

Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 1 - Adorable, recently renovated home is located in the very nice Whittier Neighborhood! It's close to everything, just 8 blocks from the light rail and one block from the bus into downtown, or walk downtown in minutes. Coffee shop, restaurants, parks and bars are also within walking distance. The home offers an open concept living with a open kitchen, dinning, and living room all connected on the main floor with plenty of windows! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The house features 4 bedrooms with top floor Master Suite - with en-suite bathroom and huge closet! Lots of sunny windows (with blackout shades!) see the trees and downtown! Main floor Master - this room is spacious with attached sun room and huge closet! The room opens right up onto the deck! The bathroom is located right next door making this a second master! Main Floor 2nd Bedroom - This room is bright and cozy and offers a nice sized closet. Perfect as a cozy bedroom, fun kids room, or large office! Bottom Floor Room - This large room features a sleeping and living area in one! Has it's own (1/2) bathroom and plenty of space for living and sleeping. Also includes a fully finished basement and an office/flex space just outside the door. Outdoors - the house come with a huge deck perfect for dining and entertaining, tables and chairs included. There are bistro lights strung for evening and night lounging. Beautiful trees, plants, and flowers throughout the property. Completely fenced yard safe for pets and large two-car garage. Store your cars, motorcycles, and gear without issue. Comes with alley access by garage door and gate. Laundry - Front loading Washer and Dryer in unit. Offered by Renters Warehouse, $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, security deposit equal to one months rent. Dogs & cats OK with additional non-refundable deposit. Video tour available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qaWGDmIncRfqRFAkkUP9I-4JlLFXHlz-/view?usp=sharing Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/9e8bf4d060