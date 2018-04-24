All apartments in Denver
3050 N Race St

3050 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

3050 Race Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - Adorable, recently renovated home is located in the very nice Whittier Neighborhood! It's close to everything, just 8 blocks from the light rail and one block from the bus into downtown, or walk downtown in minutes. Coffee shop, restaurants, parks and bars are also within walking distance. The home offers an open concept living with a open kitchen, dinning, and living room all connected on the main floor with plenty of windows! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The house features 4 bedrooms with top floor Master Suite - with en-suite bathroom and huge closet! Lots of sunny windows (with blackout shades!) see the trees and downtown! Main floor Master - this room is spacious with attached sun room and huge closet! The room opens right up onto the deck! The bathroom is located right next door making this a second master! Main Floor 2nd Bedroom - This room is bright and cozy and offers a nice sized closet. Perfect as a cozy bedroom, fun kids room, or large office! Bottom Floor Room - This large room features a sleeping and living area in one! Has it's own (1/2) bathroom and plenty of space for living and sleeping. Also includes a fully finished basement and an office/flex space just outside the door. Outdoors - the house come with a huge deck perfect for dining and entertaining, tables and chairs included. There are bistro lights strung for evening and night lounging. Beautiful trees, plants, and flowers throughout the property. Completely fenced yard safe for pets and large two-car garage. Store your cars, motorcycles, and gear without issue. Comes with alley access by garage door and gate. Laundry - Front loading Washer and Dryer in unit. Offered by Renters Warehouse, $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, security deposit equal to one months rent. Dogs & cats OK with additional non-refundable deposit. Video tour available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qaWGDmIncRfqRFAkkUP9I-4JlLFXHlz-/view?usp=sharing Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/9e8bf4d060

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 N Race St have any available units?
3050 N Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 N Race St have?
Some of 3050 N Race St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 N Race St currently offering any rent specials?
3050 N Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 N Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 N Race St is pet friendly.
Does 3050 N Race St offer parking?
Yes, 3050 N Race St offers parking.
Does 3050 N Race St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 N Race St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 N Race St have a pool?
Yes, 3050 N Race St has a pool.
Does 3050 N Race St have accessible units?
No, 3050 N Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 N Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 N Race St does not have units with dishwashers.

