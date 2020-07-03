3050 Locust Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with almost 1500 sq ft of living space in the popular Park Hill Neighborhood.



Located in East High School and Park Hill/Stapleton Middle School boundaries.



Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and Dining Area.



Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout Main Level.



2 Bedrooms and updated Bath also on Main Level.



Finished Basement includes Laundry Room (washer/dryer included), Master Suite with huge walk-in closet and Full Bath.



Great outdoor living with huge fenced Backyard featuring a pergola covered patio, sprinklers and detached one car Garage!



Central Air; Washer/dryer.



Park Hill is a classic neighborhood, centrally located and equipped with awesome bike routes, walking paths on 17th Avenue and Monaco greenways, as well as great pocket neighborhoods that offer local services, restaurants and shopping! Close proximity to Downtown Denver, City Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and Stapleton Town Center.



Easy access to I-70, Anschutz Medical Campus, and Denver International Airport.



Available June 1st



