Denver, CO
3050 Locust Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

3050 Locust Street

3050 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

3050 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2ddf5202b ----
***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available properties.***

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with almost 1500 sq ft of living space in the popular Park Hill Neighborhood.

Located in East High School and Park Hill/Stapleton Middle School boundaries.

Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and Dining Area.

Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout Main Level.

2 Bedrooms and updated Bath also on Main Level.

Finished Basement includes Laundry Room (washer/dryer included), Master Suite with huge walk-in closet and Full Bath.

Great outdoor living with huge fenced Backyard featuring a pergola covered patio, sprinklers and detached one car Garage!

Central Air; Washer/dryer.

Park Hill is a classic neighborhood, centrally located and equipped with awesome bike routes, walking paths on 17th Avenue and Monaco greenways, as well as great pocket neighborhoods that offer local services, restaurants and shopping! Close proximity to Downtown Denver, City Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and Stapleton Town Center.

Easy access to I-70, Anschutz Medical Campus, and Denver International Airport.

Available June 1st

East High School Boundary
Finished Basement
Sprinklers
Walking Distance To Local Eateries

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Locust Street have any available units?
3050 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 Locust Street have?
Some of 3050 Locust Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3050 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 3050 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 3050 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 3050 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.

