3042 Birch St

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming Park Hill Tudor has all new windows paint and new carpet. There are wood floors throughout living and dining rooms, updated tile in kitchen and laundry and carpet in bedrooms The kitchen is bright and roomy. There are 2 large BDRS and a shared bath. The living room has a large arched window that gives an open feel. Off the dining room is a sliding glass door to the covered back patio and yard. The back yard has an outdoor fireplace to enjoy. This is a bright open house with a traditional charm. Easy access to downtown,Fitzsimons and RTD. This is a very quiet block with wide streets. This house is pet friendly. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.