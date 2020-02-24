3011 Dexter St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Available September 1st. Fantastic home with great attention to detail. It has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main floor, as well as a guest suite in the basement with a full bath, family room, laundry room, and bonus work/storage room. The kitchen has slab granite and stainless steel appliances. The home has a nice backyard with a covered patio. A pet dog is negotiable with a pet deposit.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current tenants for showings. Applicants must be able to pass a background check.



