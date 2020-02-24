All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3011 Dexter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3011 Dexter St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

3011 Dexter St

3011 Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3011 Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Available September 1st. Fantastic home with great attention to detail. It has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main floor, as well as a guest suite in the basement with a full bath, family room, laundry room, and bonus work/storage room. The kitchen has slab granite and stainless steel appliances. The home has a nice backyard with a covered patio. A pet dog is negotiable with a pet deposit.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current tenants for showings. Applicants must be able to pass a background check.

Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Dexter St have any available units?
3011 Dexter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 Dexter St have?
Some of 3011 Dexter St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Dexter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Dexter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 Dexter St is pet friendly.
Does 3011 Dexter St offer parking?
No, 3011 Dexter St does not offer parking.
Does 3011 Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Dexter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Dexter St have a pool?
No, 3011 Dexter St does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 3011 Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 Dexter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University