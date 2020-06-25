2997 Emporia Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wonderland 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Artisan Plaza Home with almost 950 sq ft & open floor plan ? feels much larger! Located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton.



Spacious Kitchen with stainless appliances flows into Dining and Living Area.



Both Bedrooms are Masters with one on the main floor and a Large Master Suite with huge walk in closet on 2nd level.



Private upstairs balcony of Living Area.



Washer/Dryer; Central Air; Attached One Car Garage; HOA, trash, and water included.



Ideal location just blocks to new East Bridge Town Center, Central Park Recreation Center, F-15 Pool and Westerly Creek Greenbelt with walking/biking trails.



Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Pocket Parks, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, 80 acre Central Park (with playground and soccer fields) and some of Denver\'s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available June 21st



