Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2997 Emporia Ct.
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

2997 Emporia Ct.

2997 Emporia Court · No Longer Available
Location

2997 Emporia Court, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd40406042 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.***

Wonderland 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Artisan Plaza Home with almost 950 sq ft & open floor plan ? feels much larger! Located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton.

Spacious Kitchen with stainless appliances flows into Dining and Living Area.

Both Bedrooms are Masters with one on the main floor and a Large Master Suite with huge walk in closet on 2nd level.

Private upstairs balcony of Living Area.

Washer/Dryer; Central Air; Attached One Car Garage; HOA, trash, and water included.

Ideal location just blocks to new East Bridge Town Center, Central Park Recreation Center, F-15 Pool and Westerly Creek Greenbelt with walking/biking trails.

Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Pocket Parks, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, 80 acre Central Park (with playground and soccer fields) and some of Denver\'s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available June 21st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools
Walk To East Bridge Town Center
Walk To Stanley Marketplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2997 Emporia Ct. have any available units?
2997 Emporia Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2997 Emporia Ct. have?
Some of 2997 Emporia Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2997 Emporia Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2997 Emporia Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2997 Emporia Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2997 Emporia Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2997 Emporia Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2997 Emporia Ct. offers parking.
Does 2997 Emporia Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2997 Emporia Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2997 Emporia Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2997 Emporia Ct. has a pool.
Does 2997 Emporia Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2997 Emporia Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2997 Emporia Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2997 Emporia Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

