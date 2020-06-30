Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2983 Elmira St Available 11/16/19 Large Single Family Home in Stapleton near Eastbridge Town Center - This large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is located near the Eastbridge Town Center, Stanly Market Place, and the Central Park Rec Center.



This home has three bedrooms on the upper level and one in the basement. Updated kitchen with hardwood floors throughout the main level. 2 car detached garage and a generous sized yard. Available at the end of November but we can be flexible with a start date.



You can see how amazing it is by the photos. Properties like this do not come up for rent often.



(RLNE4375207)