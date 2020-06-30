All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2983 Elmira St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2983 Elmira St

2983 Elmira Street · No Longer Available
Location

2983 Elmira Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2983 Elmira St Available 11/16/19 Large Single Family Home in Stapleton near Eastbridge Town Center - This large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is located near the Eastbridge Town Center, Stanly Market Place, and the Central Park Rec Center.

This home has three bedrooms on the upper level and one in the basement. Updated kitchen with hardwood floors throughout the main level. 2 car detached garage and a generous sized yard. Available at the end of November but we can be flexible with a start date.

You can see how amazing it is by the photos. Properties like this do not come up for rent often.

(RLNE4375207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2983 Elmira St have any available units?
2983 Elmira St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2983 Elmira St have?
Some of 2983 Elmira St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2983 Elmira St currently offering any rent specials?
2983 Elmira St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2983 Elmira St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2983 Elmira St is pet friendly.
Does 2983 Elmira St offer parking?
Yes, 2983 Elmira St offers parking.
Does 2983 Elmira St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2983 Elmira St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2983 Elmira St have a pool?
No, 2983 Elmira St does not have a pool.
Does 2983 Elmira St have accessible units?
No, 2983 Elmira St does not have accessible units.
Does 2983 Elmira St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2983 Elmira St does not have units with dishwashers.

