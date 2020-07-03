2958 Alton Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae48cb801c ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all of our current listings.*** Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Paired Home with almost 1700 sq ft of Living Space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. New Carpet and Paint!! Main level has hardwood floors throughout and an oversized Great Room. Eat-in Kitchen with huge island, Corian counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and stainless appliances. Upper Level Large Master Suite with mountain and park views, walk- in closet and tiled Bath. Full Bathroom and 3 spacious Bedrooms also on the upper level. 2 car Garage with plentiful storage; Central air. Fenced Sideyard with patio/pavers. Great location! 1 block from 80-Acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and Central Park Recreation Center. Steps from Westerly Creek Green Belt with biking/walking paths. Close proximity to Pocket Parks, Stapleton Town Center, Founder?s Green, the six Community Pools, Eastridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Quebec Square, Northfield Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 29th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools