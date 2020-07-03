All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

2958 Alton Court

2958 Alton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2958 Alton Court, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae48cb801c ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all of our current listings.*** Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Paired Home with almost 1700 sq ft of Living Space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. New Carpet and Paint!! Main level has hardwood floors throughout and an oversized Great Room. Eat-in Kitchen with huge island, Corian counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and stainless appliances. Upper Level Large Master Suite with mountain and park views, walk- in closet and tiled Bath. Full Bathroom and 3 spacious Bedrooms also on the upper level. 2 car Garage with plentiful storage; Central air. Fenced Sideyard with patio/pavers. Great location! 1 block from 80-Acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and Central Park Recreation Center. Steps from Westerly Creek Green Belt with biking/walking paths. Close proximity to Pocket Parks, Stapleton Town Center, Founder?s Green, the six Community Pools, Eastridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Quebec Square, Northfield Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 29th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Alton Court have any available units?
2958 Alton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2958 Alton Court have?
Some of 2958 Alton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2958 Alton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Alton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Alton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2958 Alton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2958 Alton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Alton Court offers parking.
Does 2958 Alton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2958 Alton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Alton Court have a pool?
Yes, 2958 Alton Court has a pool.
Does 2958 Alton Court have accessible units?
No, 2958 Alton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Alton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2958 Alton Court does not have units with dishwashers.

