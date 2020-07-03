All apartments in Denver
2955 Fairfax Street
2955 Fairfax Street

2955 Fairfax Street
Location

2955 Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cozy House with Huge Basement, $500 off move in concession. - 3B/2B house with lots of space now available in Denver! This house is conveniently located minutes away from Long Table Brewhouse and a new shopping development. Two bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the main floor. Basement bedroom non-conforming. Hardwood flooring is found in the dining and living area. Updated stainless steel appliances for the kitchen! A large finished basement with tons of space and a bathroom are located downstairs. This property has a fenced in front and backyard. An enormous covered porch and garage are located on the back of the property. Washer/Dryer included! Perfect home for storage space! Walk to nearby shops and brewery less than a block away.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Fairfax Street have any available units?
2955 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 2955 Fairfax Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 Fairfax Street is pet friendly.
Does 2955 Fairfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Fairfax Street offers parking.
Does 2955 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 Fairfax Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 2955 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 2955 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.

