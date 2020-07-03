2955 Fairfax Street

Amenities

Cozy House with Huge Basement, $500 off move in concession. - 3B/2B house with lots of space now available in Denver! This house is conveniently located minutes away from Long Table Brewhouse and a new shopping development. Two bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the main floor. Basement bedroom non-conforming. Hardwood flooring is found in the dining and living area. Updated stainless steel appliances for the kitchen! A large finished basement with tons of space and a bathroom are located downstairs. This property has a fenced in front and backyard. An enormous covered porch and garage are located on the back of the property. Washer/Dryer included! Perfect home for storage space! Walk to nearby shops and brewery less than a block away.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5210008)