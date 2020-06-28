All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

2942 Vallejo St

2942 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming LoHi Single Family Home - Property Id: 149818

This historical, charming home in the Highlands is a rare find. 10+ in walk-ability to your favorite hot spots in the Highlands: Little Man Ice Cream, Lola, Linger and much more. Remodeled to perfection! A blend of vintage elements with a modern touch. Two master bedrooms bathed in warm natural light, walk-in closets, and upgraded bathrooms. Separate closet off of dinning room includes stack-able washer and dryer! Kitchen includes cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, natural color silestone quartz countertops, and moveable island. Backyard deck is spacious and ideal for outdoor entertaining. Landscape has recently been redone with turf in the back yard, flagstone in the front along with a new 6' fence in the back and white picket fence out front. No problems parking with the 2-car oversized detached garage and storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149818p
Property Id 149818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Vallejo St have any available units?
2942 Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 Vallejo St have?
Some of 2942 Vallejo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Vallejo St pet-friendly?
No, 2942 Vallejo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2942 Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 2942 Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2942 Vallejo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 2942 Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 2942 Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2942 Vallejo St has units with dishwashers.
