2926 E 2nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Intimate Boutique Living, Cherry Creek



Reside in Cherry Creek North, one of Denver's premier neighborhoods. All 26 apartments have N facing walk-out balconies. A stone's throw away from gourmet restaurants, outdoor cafs, and world class retailers: within a walk to Cherry Creek Mall and Wholefoods.



LIVING IN LUXURY:

Elevator, Walkout Balconies, Direct-to-Door Package Delivery, Fitness center + dog wash, Kombucha on Tap, Private parking garage w/ reserved parking, Private Access To Every Floor, Bike Storage, Controlled Entry, Business Center, Video Security, executive conference room, Concierge Services, Keyless Entry w/ Electronic Fobs, Walk Score Of 90-100, considered a "Walker's Paradise", Dry Cleaning Service.



COZY + FUNCTIONAL:

Washer & Dryer, White Quartz Countertops, 5 Piece Bathrooms w/ Soaking Tub, Nest Thermostats, Sound attenuated flooring, California** + Walk In Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rentable storage units between 75 and 150 sq ft., 9-Foot Ceilings

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258665

