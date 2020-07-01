All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2926 E 2nd Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

2926 E 2nd Ave

2926 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2926 East 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
key fob access
Intimate Boutique Living, Cherry Creek - Property Id: 258665

Reside in Cherry Creek North, one of Denver's premier neighborhoods. All 26 apartments have N facing walk-out balconies. A stone's throw away from gourmet restaurants, outdoor cafs, and world class retailers: within a walk to Cherry Creek Mall and Wholefoods.

LIVING IN LUXURY:
Elevator, Walkout Balconies, Direct-to-Door Package Delivery, Fitness center + dog wash, Kombucha on Tap, Private parking garage w/ reserved parking, Private Access To Every Floor, Bike Storage, Controlled Entry, Business Center, Video Security, executive conference room, Concierge Services, Keyless Entry w/ Electronic Fobs, Walk Score Of 90-100, considered a "Walker's Paradise", Dry Cleaning Service.

COZY + FUNCTIONAL:
Washer & Dryer, White Quartz Countertops, 5 Piece Bathrooms w/ Soaking Tub, Nest Thermostats, Sound attenuated flooring, California** + Walk In Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rentable storage units between 75 and 150 sq ft., 9-Foot Ceilings
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258665
Property Id 258665

(RLNE5693492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 E 2nd Ave have any available units?
2926 E 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 E 2nd Ave have?
Some of 2926 E 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 E 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2926 E 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 E 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 E 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2926 E 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2926 E 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 2926 E 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 E 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 E 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2926 E 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2926 E 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2926 E 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 E 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 E 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

