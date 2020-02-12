2918 Wyandot Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOW LEASED and no longer available! Gorgeous Fully Furnished Home in Sizzling Hot LoHi!



AVAILABILITY DATE: January 10th, 2019 (no earlier move in dates available) Move in anytime between 10 JAN - 10 FEB.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/749980?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* FULL FURNISHED! All furniture pictures remains at property at no extra charge. There is no option to lease this property unfurnished.

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Lower Highlands neighborhood

* Numerous updates

* Huge master bath with soaking tub!

* Washer and dryer included

* Private fenced back yard with built-in gas grill

* Detached 2 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: Yes (no option to rent home unfurnished)

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/749980?source=marketing



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.