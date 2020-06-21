2915 South Hudson Street

Amenities
Come tour this recently remodeled home in a convenient location of Denver! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate laundry room and a spacious fully finished basement. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space, and a large sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that flows into a large living room making it the perfect place for entertaining guests. The finished basement offers a huge second living space with many windows that keep the space bright and open. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room that is complete with a washer, dryer, and plenty of extra storage space. The fourth bedroom is also found in the basement next door to a non-conforming room that can be used for a game space or small work out room. Outside you can soak up the Colorado sunshine with your furry friend in the fully fenced backyard, or dine outdoors from the covered patio. The location of this home is unbeatable with the King Soopers, Sprouts Farmer's Market, Wellshire Golf Course, and Eisenhower Park all just minutes away. Commuting will be very easy with quick access to I-25. This property won't be available for long so, apply today!
Section 8: No
Pets: Allowed 1 dog (up to 60 lbs), No cats
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Additional Amenities: Fully Fenced Backyard, Large Finished Basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by Owner
Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage & Driveway
School District: Denver Public Schools
This property is available now! Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
