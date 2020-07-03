2910 Niagara Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cute 2 Bedroom Home In Park Hill! Large Detached Garage! - This home is a must see! Hardwood flooring, beautiful light fixtures and great architectural features! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room and open dining room and kitchen with extra counter space. Laundry room features cabinets. Features a 1-car garage with alley access and extra parking! HUGE private fenced backyard with patio space! This home offers relaxation not far from Downtown Denver! Minutes from the Zoo, Museums and City Park! Pets considered with owner approval and deposit required. Please email Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call (720) 697-0716 for a Showing!



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.



