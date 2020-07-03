All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

2910 Niagara Street

2910 North Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

2910 North Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom Home In Park Hill! Large Detached Garage! - This home is a must see! Hardwood flooring, beautiful light fixtures and great architectural features! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room and open dining room and kitchen with extra counter space. Laundry room features cabinets. Features a 1-car garage with alley access and extra parking! HUGE private fenced backyard with patio space! This home offers relaxation not far from Downtown Denver! Minutes from the Zoo, Museums and City Park! Pets considered with owner approval and deposit required. Please email Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call (720) 697-0716 for a Showing!

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE4293662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Niagara Street have any available units?
2910 Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Niagara Street have?
Some of 2910 Niagara Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Niagara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 Niagara Street is pet friendly.
Does 2910 Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 2910 Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Niagara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 2910 Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 2910 Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.

