All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2904 S Birch St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2904 S Birch St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

2904 S Birch St

2904 South Birch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2904 South Birch Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAIL 06/12/2020

12 Month Lease Term!

2BR/1BA home with attached garage in University Hills! All kitchen appliances included, washer/dryer, and an incredibly large yard with mature landscaping. Spacious kitchen, dining area, living room, and original hardwood. This home is in a wonderful central location with easy access to everything. Across the street is the public library and grocery shopping. Near Eisenhower Park. The bus stop is across the street and Yale Light Rale is nearby. There are good bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. Easy Access to I-25 and Yale

Dog Friendly with $350 Pet Deposit and Owner Approval.

Resident Responsibilities: Xcel Electric/Gas, Denver Water/Trash, Cable/Internet, Landscaping & Snow Removal.

To schedule a showing, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required in order to tour a property*

Please note, we are not responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com for the most accurate information or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 S Birch St have any available units?
2904 S Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2904 S Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
2904 S Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 S Birch St pet-friendly?
No, 2904 S Birch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2904 S Birch St offer parking?
Yes, 2904 S Birch St offers parking.
Does 2904 S Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2904 S Birch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 S Birch St have a pool?
No, 2904 S Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 2904 S Birch St have accessible units?
No, 2904 S Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 S Birch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 S Birch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 S Birch St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 S Birch St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University