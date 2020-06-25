2904 S Birch St

Amenities

12 Month Lease Term!



2BR/1BA home with attached garage in University Hills! All kitchen appliances included, washer/dryer, and an incredibly large yard with mature landscaping. Spacious kitchen, dining area, living room, and original hardwood. This home is in a wonderful central location with easy access to everything. Across the street is the public library and grocery shopping. Near Eisenhower Park. The bus stop is across the street and Yale Light Rale is nearby. There are good bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. Easy Access to I-25 and Yale



Dog Friendly with $350 Pet Deposit and Owner Approval.



Resident Responsibilities: Xcel Electric/Gas, Denver Water/Trash, Cable/Internet, Landscaping & Snow Removal.



To schedule a showing, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required in order to tour a property*



