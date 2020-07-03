290 South Grant Street

Amenities

*** 4-8 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED (OTHER LEASE TERMS NEGOTIABLE) ***



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated Victorian home in West Wash Park will welcome you with 2,046 square feet of living space!



Glowing stained-glass windows and original handcrafted staircase highlight the open foyer and living area. Cherry hardwood floors flow seamlessly through the dining room featuring an illuminated tray ceiling and columned archway. The kitchen is a chef's dream complete with upgraded stainless steel appliances, gas range, walk-in pantry closet, distinguished cabinetry, and custom tile backsplash. The upper level master bedroom features an expansive walk-in closet with designer finishes and balcony sitting area to enjoy the Colorado sunset.



Exceptional outdoor living space with professional landscaping, covered front porch and back patio, are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Great location near Wash Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, South Broadway, and the Alameda Light Rail Station. An easy stroll to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and so much more!



Pets are case by case upon owner approval.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



