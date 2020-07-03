All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

290 South Grant Street

290 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

290 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 4-8 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED (OTHER LEASE TERMS NEGOTIABLE) ***

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated Victorian home in West Wash Park will welcome you with 2,046 square feet of living space!

Glowing stained-glass windows and original handcrafted staircase highlight the open foyer and living area. Cherry hardwood floors flow seamlessly through the dining room featuring an illuminated tray ceiling and columned archway. The kitchen is a chef's dream complete with upgraded stainless steel appliances, gas range, walk-in pantry closet, distinguished cabinetry, and custom tile backsplash. The upper level master bedroom features an expansive walk-in closet with designer finishes and balcony sitting area to enjoy the Colorado sunset.

Exceptional outdoor living space with professional landscaping, covered front porch and back patio, are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Great location near Wash Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, South Broadway, and the Alameda Light Rail Station. An easy stroll to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, and so much more!

Pets are case by case upon owner approval.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

*** 4-8 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED (OTHER LEASE TERMS NEGOTIABLE) ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 South Grant Street have any available units?
290 South Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 South Grant Street have?
Some of 290 South Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 South Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
290 South Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 South Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 South Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 290 South Grant Street offer parking?
No, 290 South Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 290 South Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 South Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 South Grant Street have a pool?
No, 290 South Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 290 South Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 290 South Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 290 South Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 South Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.

