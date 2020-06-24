2899 E 16th Ave 311

Amenities
2899 E 16th - Property Id: 135767
Welcome to our luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Denver's LoDo neighborhood. Here, you will find a dedicated concierge team and amenities that make downtown living a breeze. Our condo grade build (6 inches of concrete between every floor!) enables you to socialize with your upstairs neighbors - but only when you want to. Your pets might love Verve even more than you do - from our doggie lounge to walking services, to the Speer Blvd Park less than one block away, there's something for everyone at Verve Denver.
Building Amenities:
Efficiency and construction quality
Full concrete building construction
Special attention to sound mitigation including:
Acoustic wall system between units
Sound isolation mats from floor to floor
Staggered stud acoustic wall design
Condominium grade window system
Convenience
Decentralized elevator banks
Card access to the building and parking garage
Security camera system
