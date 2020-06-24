All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:16 PM

2899 E 16th Ave 311

2899 East 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2899 East 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2899 E 16th - Property Id: 135767

Welcome to our luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Denver's LoDo neighborhood. Here, you will find a dedicated concierge team and amenities that make downtown living a breeze. Our condo grade build (6 inches of concrete between every floor!) enables you to socialize with your upstairs neighbors - but only when you want to. Your pets might love Verve even more than you do - from our doggie lounge to walking services, to the Speer Blvd Park less than one block away, there's something for everyone at Verve Denver.

Building Amenities:

Efficiency and construction quality
Full concrete building construction
Special attention to sound mitigation including:
Acoustic wall system between units
Sound isolation mats from floor to floor
Staggered stud acoustic wall design
Condominium grade window system
Convenience
Decentralized elevator banks
Card access to the building and parking garage
Security camera system

*pricing subject to changes*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135767p
Property Id 135767

(RLNE5015957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2899 E 16th Ave 311 have any available units?
2899 E 16th Ave 311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2899 E 16th Ave 311 have?
Some of 2899 E 16th Ave 311's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2899 E 16th Ave 311 currently offering any rent specials?
2899 E 16th Ave 311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2899 E 16th Ave 311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2899 E 16th Ave 311 is pet friendly.
Does 2899 E 16th Ave 311 offer parking?
Yes, 2899 E 16th Ave 311 offers parking.
Does 2899 E 16th Ave 311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2899 E 16th Ave 311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2899 E 16th Ave 311 have a pool?
No, 2899 E 16th Ave 311 does not have a pool.
Does 2899 E 16th Ave 311 have accessible units?
No, 2899 E 16th Ave 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 2899 E 16th Ave 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2899 E 16th Ave 311 has units with dishwashers.
