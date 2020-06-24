2899 E 16th Ave 311

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2899 E 16th - Property Id: 135767



Welcome to our luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Denver's LoDo neighborhood. Here, you will find a dedicated concierge team and amenities that make downtown living a breeze. Our condo grade build (6 inches of concrete between every floor!) enables you to socialize with your upstairs neighbors - but only when you want to. Your pets might love Verve even more than you do - from our doggie lounge to walking services, to the Speer Blvd Park less than one block away, there's something for everyone at Verve Denver.



Building Amenities:



Efficiency and construction quality

Full concrete building construction

Special attention to sound mitigation including:

Acoustic wall system between units

Sound isolation mats from floor to floor

Staggered stud acoustic wall design

Condominium grade window system

Convenience

Decentralized elevator banks

Card access to the building and parking garage

Security camera system



*pricing subject to changes*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135767p

Property Id 135767



(RLNE5015957)