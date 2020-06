Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool elevator carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Available late February. New carpet. New Paint. Granite counter tops. This large 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home has 2 living rooms, dining room and a large backyard. Short walk to Bates Hobart Park and Bear Valley International School and Traylor Elementary. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com . One time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.