2880 S. Locust St. #S100

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Plaza de Monaco, Ground floor, private patio, marble counters, double bath sinks, walk in closet! - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)

Tenants pay separately metered gas and electric. Tenants pay $45/mo flat rate for water/sewer/trash.

Up to two pets allowed. Cats ok. Dogs under 35 lbs. Refundable pet deposit $300 per pet and $30/mo pet rent.

No smoking.

Forced air heating and cooling.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Great studio condo in SE Denver. Located in plaza de monaco this property was buit in 1974 with 595 square feet. Great space with two large walk in closets, double sinks in the bath and a large private patio. First floor unit for easy access. Great HOA amenities including clubhouse, pool, hot tub, game room and coin operated laundry. Reserved parking. Unit features black appliances in the kitchen and a tile backsplash with bar seating. Bath features tile and marbel counters. Some newer paint. Bedroom area is elevated with 1/2 wall around it and wrapped with shelves for storage. Very functional space. Great location just off I25 and Yale. Easy access to Highline Canal, DTC, Cherry Creek, I25, Lightrail and Cherry Creek Reservoir/state park.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



