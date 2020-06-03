All apartments in Denver
2880 S. Locust St. #S100

2880 South Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

2880 South Locust Street, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Plaza de Monaco, Ground floor, private patio, marble counters, double bath sinks, walk in closet! - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)
Tenants pay separately metered gas and electric. Tenants pay $45/mo flat rate for water/sewer/trash.
Up to two pets allowed. Cats ok. Dogs under 35 lbs. Refundable pet deposit $300 per pet and $30/mo pet rent.
No smoking.
Forced air heating and cooling.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Great studio condo in SE Denver. Located in plaza de monaco this property was buit in 1974 with 595 square feet. Great space with two large walk in closets, double sinks in the bath and a large private patio. First floor unit for easy access. Great HOA amenities including clubhouse, pool, hot tub, game room and coin operated laundry. Reserved parking. Unit features black appliances in the kitchen and a tile backsplash with bar seating. Bath features tile and marbel counters. Some newer paint. Bedroom area is elevated with 1/2 wall around it and wrapped with shelves for storage. Very functional space. Great location just off I25 and Yale. Easy access to Highline Canal, DTC, Cherry Creek, I25, Lightrail and Cherry Creek Reservoir/state park.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5431238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 have any available units?
2880 S. Locust St. #S100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 have?
Some of 2880 S. Locust St. #S100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 currently offering any rent specials?
2880 S. Locust St. #S100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 is pet friendly.
Does 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 offer parking?
Yes, 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 offers parking.
Does 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 have a pool?
Yes, 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 has a pool.
Does 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 have accessible units?
No, 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2880 S. Locust St. #S100 does not have units with dishwashers.
