Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

2825 Quebec Street

2825 Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Updated Light & Bright Home -Two Bedroom plus Den--Across from Stapleton Town Center!! - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, centrally located. Close proximity to the cool strip of restaurants and shops in the Stapleton Town Center.

This light & bright home has new carpet, fresh paint, updated eat-in kitchen and a walk in closet in the Master Bedroom.

The large fenced backyard and patio is perfect for those play dates or a barbecue. With large windows throughout, The updates, and the location ---this one will go fast!

You can also complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Please call Aaron at 303-946-4622 for more information

(RLNE3467333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Quebec Street have any available units?
2825 Quebec Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Quebec Street have?
Some of 2825 Quebec Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Quebec Street currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Quebec Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Quebec Street pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Quebec Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2825 Quebec Street offer parking?
No, 2825 Quebec Street does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Quebec Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Quebec Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Quebec Street have a pool?
No, 2825 Quebec Street does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Quebec Street have accessible units?
No, 2825 Quebec Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Quebec Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Quebec Street does not have units with dishwashers.

