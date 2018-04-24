2825 Quebec Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Updated Light & Bright Home -Two Bedroom plus Den--Across from Stapleton Town Center!! - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, centrally located. Close proximity to the cool strip of restaurants and shops in the Stapleton Town Center.



This light & bright home has new carpet, fresh paint, updated eat-in kitchen and a walk in closet in the Master Bedroom.



The large fenced backyard and patio is perfect for those play dates or a barbecue. With large windows throughout, The updates, and the location ---this one will go fast!



You can also complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Please call Aaron at 303-946-4622 for more information



(RLNE3467333)