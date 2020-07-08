All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2801 W 25th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2801 W 25th Avenue S
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

2801 W 25th Avenue S

2801 West 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2801 West 25th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED Jefferson Park home provides elegance, convenience, luxury, and an address that is just steps from all that Denver has to offer! Step inside this beautiful residence, and you will be greeted by tall ceilings, sunlight pouring through a plethora of large windows, and three remarkable outdoor spaces that will allow you to enjoy Denver’s beautiful sunshine from every floor. With over 1377 square feet of living space, this sensational townhome offers two large bedrooms (both with en suite bathrooms), a gourmet kitchen (with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful gas range), a chic and sophisticated living area, a first floor powder room, and a spacious entry foyer. From the moment you arrive at the this fully furnished home, all you will need to do is unpack your belongings, and begin savoring the Jefferson Park lifestyle. Step outside of your front door, and you will be able to walk to neighborhood favorite hotspots such as Sarto’s, Briar Common Brewery Eatery, Sexy Pizza and much more. Additional amenities include an attached garage, in suite washer/dryer, a large kitchen pantry, and a coveted rooftop patio that will provide views of Denver’s front Range, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, the Denver skyline, and Pike’s Peak. This terrific rental home offers flexible lease terms (1 months), includes utilities (for 1-6 month rentals), and it is available for immediate move in. Do not miss your opportunity to lease this fantastic home!

*List price of $3,250 is based on a 6 month rental. 1-5 month rental terms are available for $3,500. per month. Pricing is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 W 25th Avenue S have any available units?
2801 W 25th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 W 25th Avenue S have?
Some of 2801 W 25th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 W 25th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2801 W 25th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 W 25th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2801 W 25th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2801 W 25th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2801 W 25th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2801 W 25th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 W 25th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 W 25th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2801 W 25th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2801 W 25th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2801 W 25th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 W 25th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 W 25th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University