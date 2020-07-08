2801 W 25th Avenue S

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Jefferson Park home provides elegance, convenience, luxury, and an address that is just steps from all that Denver has to offer! Step inside this beautiful residence, and you will be greeted by tall ceilings, sunlight pouring through a plethora of large windows, and three remarkable outdoor spaces that will allow you to enjoy Denver’s beautiful sunshine from every floor. With over 1377 square feet of living space, this sensational townhome offers two large bedrooms (both with en suite bathrooms), a gourmet kitchen (with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful gas range), a chic and sophisticated living area, a first floor powder room, and a spacious entry foyer. From the moment you arrive at the this fully furnished home, all you will need to do is unpack your belongings, and begin savoring the Jefferson Park lifestyle. Step outside of your front door, and you will be able to walk to neighborhood favorite hotspots such as Sarto’s, Briar Common Brewery Eatery, Sexy Pizza and much more. Additional amenities include an attached garage, in suite washer/dryer, a large kitchen pantry, and a coveted rooftop patio that will provide views of Denver’s front Range, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, the Denver skyline, and Pike’s Peak. This terrific rental home offers flexible lease terms (1 months), includes utilities (for 1-6 month rentals), and it is available for immediate move in. Do not miss your opportunity to lease this fantastic home!



*List price of $3,250 is based on a 6 month rental. 1-5 month rental terms are available for $3,500. per month. Pricing is subject to change.