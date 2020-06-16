All apartments in Denver
277 S. Franklin Street

277 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

277 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great opportunity to live in a tastefully updated classic craftsmen style row home.

It has original character to include hard wood floors, original trim, with a newly updated well laid out kitchen, and other modern updates. This home offers everything you'll need. There is a covered front porch and fully fenced low maintenance backyard with a paved area for outdoor eating or hosting. The home also has an office niche with built in desk, additional back mud room entrance, and basement storage area with a stackable washer dryer. It also has a detached single car garage.

It is conveniently located in the Washington Park neighborhood but also close to the Gaylord shopping district and the Country club neighborhood. There are lots of great restarants within walking distance including Café Marmotte and Blackbird Public House.

This is a really great well kept unit in a fantastic location.

This unit is available with a one year lease beginning March 1st. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showing. You can also submit a rental application on our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 S. Franklin Street have any available units?
277 S. Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 S. Franklin Street have?
Some of 277 S. Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 S. Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 S. Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 S. Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 277 S. Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 277 S. Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 277 S. Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 277 S. Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 S. Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 S. Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 277 S. Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 277 S. Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 277 S. Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 S. Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 S. Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
