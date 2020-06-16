277 S. Franklin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great opportunity to live in a tastefully updated classic craftsmen style row home.



It has original character to include hard wood floors, original trim, with a newly updated well laid out kitchen, and other modern updates. This home offers everything you'll need. There is a covered front porch and fully fenced low maintenance backyard with a paved area for outdoor eating or hosting. The home also has an office niche with built in desk, additional back mud room entrance, and basement storage area with a stackable washer dryer. It also has a detached single car garage.



It is conveniently located in the Washington Park neighborhood but also close to the Gaylord shopping district and the Country club neighborhood. There are lots of great restarants within walking distance including Café Marmotte and Blackbird Public House.



This is a really great well kept unit in a fantastic location.



This unit is available with a one year lease beginning March 1st. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showing. You can also submit a rental application on our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com