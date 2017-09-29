All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2761 S Hazel Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2761 S Hazel Ct
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

2761 S Hazel Ct

2761 South Hazel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Harvey Park South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2761 South Hazel Court, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled House in Harvey Park South - Property Id: 188211

Available for immediate occupancy is this completely remodeled ranch home in Harvey Park South with 3BR/2BA/1000SF. This home features beautiful, newly refinished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, two bedrooms, laundry closet with washer/dryer and kitchen with new soft close cherry cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, brushed Nickel finishes, custom tile backsplash and high end granite counter tops. The bonus room, hallway and third bedroom have new carpet and both bathrooms have tile floors. Lots of natural light throughout the house with new yard in front and the fenced back yard with a large shed. Great location within walking distance to public transportation or Loretto Heights Park and just twenty minutes to Downtown Denver or the mountains. Tenant pays all utilities, refundable security deposit equal to two months rent and minimum lease of six months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188211
Property Id 188211

(RLNE5389934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 S Hazel Ct have any available units?
2761 S Hazel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2761 S Hazel Ct have?
Some of 2761 S Hazel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2761 S Hazel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2761 S Hazel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 S Hazel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2761 S Hazel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2761 S Hazel Ct offer parking?
No, 2761 S Hazel Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2761 S Hazel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2761 S Hazel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 S Hazel Ct have a pool?
No, 2761 S Hazel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2761 S Hazel Ct have accessible units?
No, 2761 S Hazel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 S Hazel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2761 S Hazel Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University