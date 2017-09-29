2761 S Hazel Ct

Amenities

Available for immediate occupancy is this completely remodeled ranch home in Harvey Park South with 3BR/2BA/1000SF. This home features beautiful, newly refinished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, two bedrooms, laundry closet with washer/dryer and kitchen with new soft close cherry cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, brushed Nickel finishes, custom tile backsplash and high end granite counter tops. The bonus room, hallway and third bedroom have new carpet and both bathrooms have tile floors. Lots of natural light throughout the house with new yard in front and the fenced back yard with a large shed. Great location within walking distance to public transportation or Loretto Heights Park and just twenty minutes to Downtown Denver or the mountains. Tenant pays all utilities, refundable security deposit equal to two months rent and minimum lease of six months.

