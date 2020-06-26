Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 851 sq. ft. Modern style condo AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the prime CHERRY CREEK location - $1675/MONTH



275 S Harrison St. Unit 403

Denver, CO 80209



Stunning, corner unit condo has an open-concept layout with wide plank natural wood flooring and great natural lighting coming from the full wall of windows. The 10-foot exposed concrete ceilings not only add to the great character of this condo but provides a quiet living environment hiding all the noises from the above and below units. The great room opens to the kitchen with a large island/breakfast bar, upgrade stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets adjoining to a terrace with unobstructed views. This private unit provides a spacious master retreat with an ample amount of closet space and a bathroom featuring a spa-like soaking tub. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of a full, in unit laundry room with side-by-side washer and Air Conditioning. The Greenhouse building amenities include a secured entry, reserved underground parking, a fitness center, a business center, a tearoom, gardens & outdoor patio spaces along with being pet friendly. Perfect home for entertaining in a Terrific location to enjoy all that Cherry Creek has to offer. This home is in a prime location in the heart of Downtown Denver with easy access to Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstates I-25.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas and electric. Water, Sewer and Trash are included.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.



