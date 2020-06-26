All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 275 S Harrison St Unit 403.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
275 S Harrison St Unit 403
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

275 S Harrison St Unit 403

275 S Harrison St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Belcaro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

275 S Harrison St, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 851 sq. ft. Modern style condo AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the prime CHERRY CREEK location - $1675/MONTH

275 S Harrison St. Unit 403
Denver, CO 80209

Stunning, corner unit condo has an open-concept layout with wide plank natural wood flooring and great natural lighting coming from the full wall of windows. The 10-foot exposed concrete ceilings not only add to the great character of this condo but provides a quiet living environment hiding all the noises from the above and below units. The great room opens to the kitchen with a large island/breakfast bar, upgrade stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets adjoining to a terrace with unobstructed views. This private unit provides a spacious master retreat with an ample amount of closet space and a bathroom featuring a spa-like soaking tub. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of a full, in unit laundry room with side-by-side washer and Air Conditioning. The Greenhouse building amenities include a secured entry, reserved underground parking, a fitness center, a business center, a tearoom, gardens & outdoor patio spaces along with being pet friendly. Perfect home for entertaining in a Terrific location to enjoy all that Cherry Creek has to offer. This home is in a prime location in the heart of Downtown Denver with easy access to Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstates I-25.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 3 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas and electric. Water, Sewer and Trash are included.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

PMI Mile High
11859 N Pecos St. Westminster, CO 80234
Phone: (303) 536-8711

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 have any available units?
275 S Harrison St Unit 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 have?
Some of 275 S Harrison St Unit 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 currently offering any rent specials?
275 S Harrison St Unit 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 is pet friendly.
Does 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 offer parking?
Yes, 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 offers parking.
Does 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 have a pool?
No, 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 does not have a pool.
Does 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 have accessible units?
No, 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 S Harrison St Unit 403 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University