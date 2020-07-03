2730 West 37th Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a den unit in Denver will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!



Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, air conditioning, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is off street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highland Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Pepsi Center, Elitch Gardens, Coors Field, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-70, and I-76.



Nearby schools include Veldez Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care. Flat fee of $100/month for water and gas.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



