All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2730 West 37th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2730 West 37th Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

2730 West 37th Avenue

2730 W 37th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2730 W 37th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a den unit in Denver will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!

Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, air conditioning, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is off street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highland Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Pepsi Center, Elitch Gardens, Coors Field, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-70, and I-76.

Nearby schools include Veldez Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care. Flat fee of $100/month for water and gas.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 West 37th Avenue have any available units?
2730 West 37th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2730 West 37th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2730 West 37th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 West 37th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2730 West 37th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2730 West 37th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2730 West 37th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2730 West 37th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 West 37th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 West 37th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2730 West 37th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2730 West 37th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2730 West 37th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 West 37th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 West 37th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 West 37th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2730 West 37th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University