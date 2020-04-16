2724 Federal Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Available now. Brand new townhouse. Spectacular city and mountain views from the large deck. Beautiful open kitchen with quartz, gas stove, and hardwood floors extending into the living room. Two car garage with built-in storage, washer/dryer set. 2 bedrooms on 3rd level each with bath ensuite. 3 full baths one 1/2 bath. Quick access to I25, I70. 8min to Downtown and 5min to Sloan's Lake. Deposit equal 1 months rent. PET POLICY: Pet welcome by case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. Apps $55/adult. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying & pasting: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery