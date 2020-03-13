All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:53 PM

2702 Valentia Street

2702 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Find yourself in this lovely well appointed home in the new Denver neighborhood that was designed right. Stapleton was the old stomping grounds of Denver's original jet setters and became a neighborhood with outstanding architectural style, endless parks, and community feel. A control tower remains as an ode to the old airport and houses Punch Bowl Social a super fun place to play and dine.

The home has so much to offer starting with the classic covered front porch with bold columns and cozy swing. Enter to rich hardwood floors, a den with built in shelves, open living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen has white subway tile, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The backyard offers a sanctuary with both ornamental and edible plants. The upstairs has a master with a full five piece bath, two additional bedrooms and, a full hall bathroom. The basement is fully finished with additional relaxation space and a room that closes off with French 10 light doors. There are also solar panels that reduce the footprint and utility bill.

This home has it all and is located in a perfect location.

Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showings. Applications can be submitted at jmrealty.managebuilding.com

We prefer no pets and looking for a 12 months lease. Thank you in advance for your interest this is a great a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Valentia Street have any available units?
2702 Valentia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Valentia Street have?
Some of 2702 Valentia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Valentia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Valentia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Valentia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Valentia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2702 Valentia Street offer parking?
No, 2702 Valentia Street does not offer parking.
Does 2702 Valentia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Valentia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Valentia Street have a pool?
No, 2702 Valentia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Valentia Street have accessible units?
No, 2702 Valentia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Valentia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Valentia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
