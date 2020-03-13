2702 Valentia Street

Amenities

Find yourself in this lovely well appointed home in the new Denver neighborhood that was designed right. Stapleton was the old stomping grounds of Denver's original jet setters and became a neighborhood with outstanding architectural style, endless parks, and community feel. A control tower remains as an ode to the old airport and houses Punch Bowl Social a super fun place to play and dine.



The home has so much to offer starting with the classic covered front porch with bold columns and cozy swing. Enter to rich hardwood floors, a den with built in shelves, open living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen has white subway tile, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The backyard offers a sanctuary with both ornamental and edible plants. The upstairs has a master with a full five piece bath, two additional bedrooms and, a full hall bathroom. The basement is fully finished with additional relaxation space and a room that closes off with French 10 light doors. There are also solar panels that reduce the footprint and utility bill.



This home has it all and is located in a perfect location.



Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showings. Applications can be submitted at jmrealty.managebuilding.com



We prefer no pets and looking for a 12 months lease. Thank you in advance for your interest this is a great a home.