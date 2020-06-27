2701 South Fillmore Street

Amenities

Slavens School District!



This property features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated countertops, and tile backsplash. TWO main-level bathrooms with updated tile and fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with carpet flooring in the spacious finished basement. The main level features a large living room and additional office space with decorative fireplace. Basement features a recreation room a second living area and laundry room with washer/dryer! This home also boasts a formal dining area! Attached 2-car garage, swamp cooler, and large backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining! Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Easy access to Denver University, Cherry Creek Mall and Wash Park! Just across the street from Robert H. McWilliams park and playground!



6 or 18-month lease available!

Pets - No

Cooling Type - No

Utilities included - Exterior maintenance $65 per month

Laundry - Washer and Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 Car Garage



