Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:03 PM

2701 South Fillmore Street

2701 South Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

2701 South Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
NO Application Fee! NO Administrative Fee!

Slavens School District!

This property features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated countertops, and tile backsplash. TWO main-level bathrooms with updated tile and fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with carpet flooring in the spacious finished basement. The main level features a large living room and additional office space with decorative fireplace. Basement features a recreation room a second living area and laundry room with washer/dryer! This home also boasts a formal dining area! Attached 2-car garage, swamp cooler, and large backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining! Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Easy access to Denver University, Cherry Creek Mall and Wash Park! Just across the street from Robert H. McWilliams park and playground!

6 or 18-month lease available!
Contact us ASAP to find out about our free application!

Pets - No
Cooling Type - No
Utilities included - Exterior maintenance $65 per month
Laundry - Washer and Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 South Fillmore Street have any available units?
2701 South Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 South Fillmore Street have?
Some of 2701 South Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 South Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2701 South Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 South Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 South Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 2701 South Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 2701 South Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 2701 South Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 South Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 South Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 2701 South Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2701 South Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 2701 South Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 South Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 South Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
