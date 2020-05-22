All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:05 PM

2655 North Locust Street

2655 Locust Street
Location

2655 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Park Hill will welcome you with 3,450 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, solar panels, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as City Park, Central Park, and nearby dog parks. Also nearby are King Soopers, Northfield, Quebec Square, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Odyssey School of Denver, McAuliffe International School, and East High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 North Locust Street have any available units?
2655 North Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2655 North Locust Street have?
Some of 2655 North Locust Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 North Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
2655 North Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 North Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2655 North Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 2655 North Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 2655 North Locust Street offers parking.
Does 2655 North Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2655 North Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 North Locust Street have a pool?
No, 2655 North Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 2655 North Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 2655 North Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 North Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 North Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
