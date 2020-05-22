2655 North Locust Street

Amenities

This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Park Hill will welcome you with 3,450 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, solar panels, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as City Park, Central Park, and nearby dog parks. Also nearby are King Soopers, Northfield, Quebec Square, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Odyssey School of Denver, McAuliffe International School, and East High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



