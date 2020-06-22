All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

2654 S Federal Blvd - F

2654 South Federal Boulevard · (303) 257-0186
Location

2654 South Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
College View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2654 S. Federal F
Denver, CO 80219

Studio with bonus room/office
1 bathroom
Minimal kitchen
2 off street parking spaces

Quiet and Cozy studio apartment in the heart of everything off of Federal!
Fresh paint and cute simple kitchen! Comes with stove and refrigerator, and adorable shelves! Gigantic mirror in the living room makes the place look much larger than what it is. Bonus room can be used as an office or massive walk in closet!

$45.00 - Non refundable application fee per applicant for anyone 18 years or older planning on living in the property.

$795.00 Security Deposit
$200 non refundable dog fee
$795.00 Monthly Rent
$150.00 Monthly for gas, electricity and water utilities.

First month, last month rent and security deposit due at signing..

No felonies or evcitions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2654 S Federal Blvd - F have any available units?
2654 S Federal Blvd - F has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2654 S Federal Blvd - F have?
Some of 2654 S Federal Blvd - F's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2654 S Federal Blvd - F currently offering any rent specials?
2654 S Federal Blvd - F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2654 S Federal Blvd - F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2654 S Federal Blvd - F is pet friendly.
Does 2654 S Federal Blvd - F offer parking?
Yes, 2654 S Federal Blvd - F does offer parking.
Does 2654 S Federal Blvd - F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2654 S Federal Blvd - F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2654 S Federal Blvd - F have a pool?
No, 2654 S Federal Blvd - F does not have a pool.
Does 2654 S Federal Blvd - F have accessible units?
No, 2654 S Federal Blvd - F does not have accessible units.
Does 2654 S Federal Blvd - F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2654 S Federal Blvd - F does not have units with dishwashers.
