2654 S Federal Blvd - F

2654 S. Federal F

Denver, CO 80219



Studio with bonus room/office

1 bathroom

Minimal kitchen

2 off street parking spaces



Quiet and Cozy studio apartment in the heart of everything off of Federal!

Fresh paint and cute simple kitchen! Comes with stove and refrigerator, and adorable shelves! Gigantic mirror in the living room makes the place look much larger than what it is. Bonus room can be used as an office or massive walk in closet!



$45.00 - Non refundable application fee per applicant for anyone 18 years or older planning on living in the property.



$795.00 Security Deposit

$200 non refundable dog fee

$795.00 Monthly Rent

$150.00 Monthly for gas, electricity and water utilities.



First month, last month rent and security deposit due at signing..



No felonies or evcitions.