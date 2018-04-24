Rent Calculator
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:26 AM
2647 South Osceola Street
2647 South Osceola Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location
2647 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Mid-Century Modern Home in Harvey Park.
-Swamp Cooler
-Washer Dryer Included
-Updated Kitchen
Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2647 South Osceola Street have any available units?
2647 South Osceola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2647 South Osceola Street have?
Some of 2647 South Osceola Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2647 South Osceola Street currently offering any rent specials?
2647 South Osceola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 South Osceola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2647 South Osceola Street is pet friendly.
Does 2647 South Osceola Street offer parking?
Yes, 2647 South Osceola Street offers parking.
Does 2647 South Osceola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2647 South Osceola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 South Osceola Street have a pool?
No, 2647 South Osceola Street does not have a pool.
Does 2647 South Osceola Street have accessible units?
No, 2647 South Osceola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 South Osceola Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 South Osceola Street has units with dishwashers.
