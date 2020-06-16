All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

2646 Perry Street

2646 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2646 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Charming home with contemporary convenience in a peaceful neighborhood - 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath

All the charm of a legacy neighborhood with a convenient modern floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath house 6 blocks from both Sloan's Lake and the stores and restaurants of Highlands Square and only a few minutes away from Edgewater.  Easy access to I-70, RTD bus stop steps away and approximately 2 miles (20 minutes) west of LoDo and downtown Denver. There are great bagels and beer just four blocks away at Leroy's Bagels and Hogshead Brewing.

The 2-story house (plus finished basement), on a tree lined street, built in 1986 features a large front porch and a backyard deck. The open floor plan includes a large living room with gas fireplace connecting to a dining room and spacious kitchen with an extended countertop perfect for bar stools. 

There are 2 oversized bedrooms upstairs (one is a en suite) and the other with a full bathroom in the hallway and a third bedroom in the basement.  The  washer/dryer is conveniently located on the second floor by the bedrooms.  The fully finished basement with a half bathroom also includes a wet bar with a refrigerator and extensive storage. The basement could also be used as a home office or home theatre / entertainment room. 

 The backyard is great for entertaining with a large deck and yard. Large trees in the front and rear provide shade and keep the home cool in the summer. Established garden beds in the front yard are equipped with a sprinkler system and lots of space for planting in the back.  There is a 2 car detached garage with alley access. 

Please contact J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for additional information or to set up a showing.  You can also submit an application via our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 Perry Street have any available units?
2646 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 Perry Street have?
Some of 2646 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2646 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2646 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2646 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 2646 Perry Street does offer parking.
Does 2646 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2646 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 2646 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2646 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 2646 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2646 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.
