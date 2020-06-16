2646 Perry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage media room

Charming home with contemporary convenience in a peaceful neighborhood - 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath



All the charm of a legacy neighborhood with a convenient modern floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath house 6 blocks from both Sloan's Lake and the stores and restaurants of Highlands Square and only a few minutes away from Edgewater. Easy access to I-70, RTD bus stop steps away and approximately 2 miles (20 minutes) west of LoDo and downtown Denver. There are great bagels and beer just four blocks away at Leroy's Bagels and Hogshead Brewing.



The 2-story house (plus finished basement), on a tree lined street, built in 1986 features a large front porch and a backyard deck. The open floor plan includes a large living room with gas fireplace connecting to a dining room and spacious kitchen with an extended countertop perfect for bar stools.



There are 2 oversized bedrooms upstairs (one is a en suite) and the other with a full bathroom in the hallway and a third bedroom in the basement. The washer/dryer is conveniently located on the second floor by the bedrooms. The fully finished basement with a half bathroom also includes a wet bar with a refrigerator and extensive storage. The basement could also be used as a home office or home theatre / entertainment room.



The backyard is great for entertaining with a large deck and yard. Large trees in the front and rear provide shade and keep the home cool in the summer. Established garden beds in the front yard are equipped with a sprinkler system and lots of space for planting in the back. There is a 2 car detached garage with alley access.



Please contact J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for additional information or to set up a showing. You can also submit an application via our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com