Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available: 3/1/2018

Rent: $1999

Pets: Negotiable



APPLICATION:

https://higher1realty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



ADDRESS: 2637 Raleigh Street, Denver, 80212



Jan Marie Young, BSBA, GRI, SFR, Realtor

Realty Spots

303-718-3191



1BR 1.5BA+ BONUS Room +1 Car + Basement + Additional Parking



>>>>>RADIATES WARMTH & COMFORT!<<<<<



Looking to live in Sloan's Lake; now is your chance! Available for 1/1/2017 move in date is a Charming 1 Bedroom with a Bonus Room in Basement, 1.5 Bath and detached 1 Car OVERSIZED Garage home for rent in the Sloan's Lake area!



Approximately 1238 sf of charm and Fantastic Outdoor Spaces in both the front and back yards.



Love the outdoors? This property has a large fenced in back yard that would be great for entertaining or simply relaxing. Flagstone in both the front and back yard add warmth and comfort this this hidden beauty.



Additional highlights include an oversized detached 1 car garage with additional outside parking for 2 vehicles and the ability to walk or ride bike to so many of the beautiful parks the area has to offer.



NOTE: Tenant Occupied. Feel free to drive by but do not disturb. Please contact the above number for showings. Thank you.



INCLUDED:

- Trash

- Garage

- Washer & Dryer

- Lawn Maintenance!! That is right, grass but no lawn mower needed!!



FEATURES:

- Wood Flooring

- Custom Tile

- Basement with Bonus Room, Sitting Area, and 1/2 Bath

- Large Walk-in Basement Closet

- Dining

- Built-In Storage Areas

- Ceiling Fans Throughout

- Sump Pump

- Large Backyard

- Fresh Paint & Appliances for new lease!



Easy Access to I-70, 6th Ave, I-25, 121/Wadsworth, Downtown Denver, Bel Mar/Lakewood, Wheat Ridge, Plus much more!



Hurry, this will not last...Applications processed in order received.



APPLY NOW: ASK for APPLICATION LINK