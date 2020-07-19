All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

2637 Raleigh Street

2637 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

2637 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available: 3/1/2018
Rent: $1999
Pets: Negotiable

APPLICATION:
https://higher1realty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

ADDRESS: 2637 Raleigh Street, Denver, 80212

Jan Marie Young, BSBA, GRI, SFR, Realtor
Realty Spots
303-718-3191

1BR 1.5BA+ BONUS Room +1 Car + Basement + Additional Parking

>>>>>RADIATES WARMTH & COMFORT!<<<<<

Looking to live in Sloan's Lake; now is your chance! Available for 1/1/2017 move in date is a Charming 1 Bedroom with a Bonus Room in Basement, 1.5 Bath and detached 1 Car OVERSIZED Garage home for rent in the Sloan's Lake area!

Approximately 1238 sf of charm and Fantastic Outdoor Spaces in both the front and back yards.

Love the outdoors? This property has a large fenced in back yard that would be great for entertaining or simply relaxing. Flagstone in both the front and back yard add warmth and comfort this this hidden beauty.

Additional highlights include an oversized detached 1 car garage with additional outside parking for 2 vehicles and the ability to walk or ride bike to so many of the beautiful parks the area has to offer.

NOTE: Tenant Occupied. Feel free to drive by but do not disturb. Please contact the above number for showings. Thank you.

INCLUDED:
- Trash
- Garage
- Washer & Dryer
- Lawn Maintenance!! That is right, grass but no lawn mower needed!!

FEATURES:
- Wood Flooring
- Custom Tile
- Basement with Bonus Room, Sitting Area, and 1/2 Bath
- Large Walk-in Basement Closet
- Dining
- Built-In Storage Areas
- Ceiling Fans Throughout
- Sump Pump
- Large Backyard
- Fresh Paint & Appliances for new lease!

Easy Access to I-70, 6th Ave, I-25, 121/Wadsworth, Downtown Denver, Bel Mar/Lakewood, Wheat Ridge, Plus much more!

Hurry, this will not last...Applications processed in order received.



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Raleigh Street have any available units?
2637 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 2637 Raleigh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2637 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 2637 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 2637 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 2637 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 Raleigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 2637 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 2637 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.


