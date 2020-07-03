Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Two Story Single Family Home Located Near Washington park, Harvard Gulch and DU! - 2630 S. Clarkson Street is located in the Rosedale Neighborhood. Just one block from Harvard Gulch Park, Golf Course, Recreation Center and Porter Hospital. Minutes from Washington park, DU, Restaurants And Cherry Creek!



This beautiful two story ranch home features 1570 square feet, newly refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile, new carpet, beautiful landscaped yard w/all organic garden, covered patio, fenced backyard and attached one car garage.



The main level features: formal dining room, living room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room w/washer and dryer hookups, office/reading space, covered patio and garage.

The upstairs features: two nice size guest bedrooms, large master, full bathroom and balcony.



The rent for the home is $2295 deposit is $2000 (wac).

$40 application fee per applicants 18 years of age. The home will allow pets (please no pitts, rotts, chows, dobermans..) All pets must be 1 year in age, current on shots spayed or neutered. All pets are charged $100.00 additional deposit and $50.00 per month.



To schedule a showing call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798 or go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, locate 2630 S Clarkson St. On the right hand side you will see the Contact Us button, please fill out that info. You will receive a response with 24 hours for a showing.



(RLNE5343449)