Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2630 S. Clarkson Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

2630 S. Clarkson Street

2630 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2630 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Story Single Family Home Located Near Washington park, Harvard Gulch and DU! - 2630 S. Clarkson Street is located in the Rosedale Neighborhood. Just one block from Harvard Gulch Park, Golf Course, Recreation Center and Porter Hospital. Minutes from Washington park, DU, Restaurants And Cherry Creek!

This beautiful two story ranch home features 1570 square feet, newly refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile, new carpet, beautiful landscaped yard w/all organic garden, covered patio, fenced backyard and attached one car garage.

The main level features: formal dining room, living room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room w/washer and dryer hookups, office/reading space, covered patio and garage.
The upstairs features: two nice size guest bedrooms, large master, full bathroom and balcony.

The rent for the home is $2295 deposit is $2000 (wac).
$40 application fee per applicants 18 years of age. The home will allow pets (please no pitts, rotts, chows, dobermans..) All pets must be 1 year in age, current on shots spayed or neutered. All pets are charged $100.00 additional deposit and $50.00 per month.

To schedule a showing call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798 or go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, locate 2630 S Clarkson St. On the right hand side you will see the Contact Us button, please fill out that info. You will receive a response with 24 hours for a showing.

(RLNE5343449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 S. Clarkson Street have any available units?
2630 S. Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 S. Clarkson Street have?
Some of 2630 S. Clarkson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 S. Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2630 S. Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 S. Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 S. Clarkson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2630 S. Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2630 S. Clarkson Street offers parking.
Does 2630 S. Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 S. Clarkson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 S. Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 2630 S. Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2630 S. Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 2630 S. Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 S. Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 S. Clarkson Street has units with dishwashers.

