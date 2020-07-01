All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

2630 Olive Street

2630 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Total remodel. New everything New hardwood floors, new central a/c, new furnace, new hot water heater, totally remodeled bathroom, new landscaping front and back, new sprinkler system, new exterior and interior paint, newer kitchen appliances. WOW This lovely 1110 sf, 2 bedroom 1 bath home is in East Park Hill only three blocks from the Stapleton Main Town Center and 5 blocks to the new Oneida Retail Area. Your are 5 minutes to I-70 and light rail. East Park Hill is one of the hottest areas in town with development all around. Downtown is 20 minutes away as well. Northfield Shopping Center is 10 minutes away. CU Medical Center is 10 minutes away as well. Landlord pays for all lawn maintenance except snow removal. NO PETS AS BACKYARD HAS BRAND NEW SOD AND LANDSCAPING AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF APRIL. SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY. CALL NOW, IT WILL GO FAST Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner maintains landscaping to include mowing, fertilization, and weed control

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Olive Street have any available units?
2630 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Olive Street have?
Some of 2630 Olive Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2630 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 2630 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 2630 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 2630 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Olive Street has units with dishwashers.

