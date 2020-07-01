2630 Olive Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Total remodel. New everything New hardwood floors, new central a/c, new furnace, new hot water heater, totally remodeled bathroom, new landscaping front and back, new sprinkler system, new exterior and interior paint, newer kitchen appliances. WOW This lovely 1110 sf, 2 bedroom 1 bath home is in East Park Hill only three blocks from the Stapleton Main Town Center and 5 blocks to the new Oneida Retail Area. Your are 5 minutes to I-70 and light rail. East Park Hill is one of the hottest areas in town with development all around. Downtown is 20 minutes away as well. Northfield Shopping Center is 10 minutes away. CU Medical Center is 10 minutes away as well. Landlord pays for all lawn maintenance except snow removal. NO PETS AS BACKYARD HAS BRAND NEW SOD AND LANDSCAPING AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF APRIL. SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY. CALL NOW, IT WILL GO FAST Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner maintains landscaping to include mowing, fertilization, and weed control