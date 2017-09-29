All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2627 N. Kearney St.

2627 Kearney Street
Location

2627 Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Charming 2BD/1BA Home in North Park Hill! - This updated two bedroom, one bath home is available June 1st for a one year lease term. Voted the second-best neighborhood to live in Denver, North Park Hill is close to bars, restaurants, and coffee shops as well as great schools and parks. With arched doorways and hardwood floors this lovely home is unique and inviting. Amenities include a modern, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances; washer/dryer; central air; large closets; wood-burning fireplace and detached two car garage with alley access. A fenced-in backyard is garden ready with pots for your favorite flowers and raised beds for planting fruits and veggies. Dogs will be considered with references, pet rent and pet deposit. No cats or smoking of any kind. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. Professionally managed by The Omnibus Group, Inc.

Apply online at www.theomnibusgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 N. Kearney St. have any available units?
2627 N. Kearney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 N. Kearney St. have?
Some of 2627 N. Kearney St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 N. Kearney St. currently offering any rent specials?
2627 N. Kearney St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 N. Kearney St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 N. Kearney St. is pet friendly.
Does 2627 N. Kearney St. offer parking?
Yes, 2627 N. Kearney St. does offer parking.
Does 2627 N. Kearney St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2627 N. Kearney St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 N. Kearney St. have a pool?
No, 2627 N. Kearney St. does not have a pool.
Does 2627 N. Kearney St. have accessible units?
No, 2627 N. Kearney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 N. Kearney St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 N. Kearney St. does not have units with dishwashers.
