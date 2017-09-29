2627 N. Kearney St.

Amenities

Charming 2BD/1BA Home in North Park Hill! - This updated two bedroom, one bath home is available June 1st for a one year lease term. Voted the second-best neighborhood to live in Denver, North Park Hill is close to bars, restaurants, and coffee shops as well as great schools and parks. With arched doorways and hardwood floors this lovely home is unique and inviting. Amenities include a modern, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances; washer/dryer; central air; large closets; wood-burning fireplace and detached two car garage with alley access. A fenced-in backyard is garden ready with pots for your favorite flowers and raised beds for planting fruits and veggies. Dogs will be considered with references, pet rent and pet deposit. No cats or smoking of any kind. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. Professionally managed by The Omnibus Group, Inc.



Apply online at www.theomnibusgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5823260)