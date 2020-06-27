All apartments in Denver
2625 Quebec Street
2625 Quebec Street

Location

2625 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Updated Light & Bright Home!! --Across from Stapleton Town Center!! - Come home to this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home full of charm is in one of Denver's most desirable areas. Walking distance to the cool strip of restaurants and shops in the downtown strip of Stapleton Town Center.

This light & bright home has new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen and a walk in closets in the Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a powder room attached. (Bathroom with no shower)

The large fenced backyard perfect for those play dates or a barbeque. With large windows throughout, a Huge Storage Shed out back, the updates and the location ---this one will go fast!!

Please Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com to schedule your showing--Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info.

or call 303-233-3975 Ext 18 to schedule a showing OR Text 303-525-0462

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

(RLNE5053703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Quebec Street have any available units?
2625 Quebec Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Quebec Street have?
Some of 2625 Quebec Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Quebec Street currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Quebec Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Quebec Street pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Quebec Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2625 Quebec Street offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Quebec Street offers parking.
Does 2625 Quebec Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Quebec Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Quebec Street have a pool?
No, 2625 Quebec Street does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Quebec Street have accessible units?
No, 2625 Quebec Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Quebec Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Quebec Street does not have units with dishwashers.
