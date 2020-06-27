2625 Quebec Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Updated Light & Bright Home!! --Across from Stapleton Town Center!! - Come home to this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home full of charm is in one of Denver's most desirable areas. Walking distance to the cool strip of restaurants and shops in the downtown strip of Stapleton Town Center.



This light & bright home has new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen and a walk in closets in the Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a powder room attached. (Bathroom with no shower)



The large fenced backyard perfect for those play dates or a barbeque. With large windows throughout, a Huge Storage Shed out back, the updates and the location ---this one will go fast!!



Please Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com to schedule your showing--Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info.



or call 303-233-3975 Ext 18 to schedule a showing OR Text 303-525-0462



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Call 303-233-3976 for more information



