Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:43 AM

2606 Iola St

2606 North Iola Street · No Longer Available
Location

2606 North Iola Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1,671 square foot town home in the unique and desirable Stapleton area. This two-story home offers an elegant and impressionable design with upgraded finishes throughout. The main living room sprawls before you with wood floors extending into the lounge area. The sunny breakfast nook inspires and is accompanied by a beautiful open plan kitchen with granite counter stops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Upstairs, an open landing greets you and serves as an excellent entertainment area. Large, walk-in closets compliment the master suite with an upgraded bathroom and stainless touches. 2 additional bedrooms are completed with large closets and a full bathroom. A versatile private patio and entertaining area offers outdoor comfort and welcomes guests. Walking distance to all Stapleton has to offer including: Central Park and the Recreation Center, Bluff Lake nature reserve, and Eastbridge Town Center. Step off your doorstep and into one of the many small retail and restaurant locations. Beat the summer heat and take a dip in 1 of the 3 swimming pools offered to Stapleton residents. Within 2 miles of highly rated schools such as Westerly Creek Elementary and Williams Roberts K-8. The location cannot be beat as the home is located in a top neighborhood close to downtown Denver with highway access! Perfect for someone who wants their own space – renters or family, this home is sure to meet all your needs.

Interior/Exterior features: -A/C -Heat - Garbage disposal
- Dishwasher - Washer - Dryer
- Harwood/Tiling – Pool -Attached parking

Utilities: Sewer, water, trash included in rent

Pet friendly with $200 deposit plus $25/month pet rent per pet.

Ready to apply? Applications are to be submitted online at: www.bw-rentals.com. You can pay rent online!
Qualifying information & Automatic Disqualifying Criteria: Income - Must show earnings of 2.5 times the rental rate, per month. No Felonies in the past 7 years. No Evictions in the past 7 years. No money owed to management companies or landlords. Call us at 720-441-2613. Advertised and Managed by: BW Real Estate
825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218
www.bw-realestate.com
www.bw-rentals.com
303-958-2988 office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Iola St have any available units?
2606 Iola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Iola St have?
Some of 2606 Iola St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Iola St currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Iola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Iola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Iola St is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Iola St offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Iola St offers parking.
Does 2606 Iola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 Iola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Iola St have a pool?
Yes, 2606 Iola St has a pool.
Does 2606 Iola St have accessible units?
No, 2606 Iola St does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Iola St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Iola St has units with dishwashers.
