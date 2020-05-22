All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

2604 Stout St. #3

2604 Stout Street · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Stout Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Victorian Condo Curtis Park/ Five Points - Property Id: 19803

Victorian charm on a tree lined street with all the conveniences of downtown. *Rent includes all main utilities: gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. 5 blocks to popular RiNo dining and breweries, 2 blocks to Welton light rail and restaurants, and walking distance to all of downtown. Updated open kitchen with slab granite, new stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and rounded bay windows. Large loft-style bedroom that can easily be a bedroom and office. Walk-in closet. Awesome city views from deck off the bedroom. *Rent includes all main utilities: gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Off-street parking available. Extra storage unit in basement. Cable ready. In-unit washer and dryer. Dogs okay upon approval- $200 non-refundable pet deposit required. Call Maura (303) 570-3404 to discuss lease options. Security Deposit Required (equal to one month's rent).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19803
Property Id 19803

(RLNE5555206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Stout St. #3 have any available units?
2604 Stout St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Stout St. #3 have?
Some of 2604 Stout St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Stout St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Stout St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Stout St. #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Stout St. #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Stout St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Stout St. #3 offers parking.
Does 2604 Stout St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Stout St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Stout St. #3 have a pool?
No, 2604 Stout St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Stout St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 2604 Stout St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Stout St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Stout St. #3 has units with dishwashers.

