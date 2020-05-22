2604 Stout St. #3

Amenities

Victorian Condo Curtis Park/ Five Points - Property Id: 19803



Victorian charm on a tree lined street with all the conveniences of downtown. *Rent includes all main utilities: gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. 5 blocks to popular RiNo dining and breweries, 2 blocks to Welton light rail and restaurants, and walking distance to all of downtown. Updated open kitchen with slab granite, new stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and rounded bay windows. Large loft-style bedroom that can easily be a bedroom and office. Walk-in closet. Awesome city views from deck off the bedroom. *Rent includes all main utilities: gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Off-street parking available. Extra storage unit in basement. Cable ready. In-unit washer and dryer. Dogs okay upon approval- $200 non-refundable pet deposit required. Call Maura (303) 570-3404 to discuss lease options. Security Deposit Required (equal to one month's rent).

